Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $191.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.71. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,623 shares of company stock worth $78,704,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.