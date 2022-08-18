Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.55 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $20.55 million and $1.85 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00258601 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000912 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,764,993,075 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

