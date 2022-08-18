BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 8,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

