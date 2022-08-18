Buxcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $320,461.33 (BUX)

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Buxcoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Buxcoin has a total market capitalization of $320,461.33 and approximately $20,998.00 worth of Buxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Buxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IBStoken (IBS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.
Buxcoin Coin Profile
Buxcoin (BUX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2019. Buxcoin’s total supply is 450,038,817 coins and its circulating supply is 165,180,345 coins. Buxcoin’s official website is www.buxcoins.com. Buxcoin’s official Twitter account is @bux_coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Buxcoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Buxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Buxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Buxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
