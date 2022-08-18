Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.30

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.64 ($0.07). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,037,287 shares.

Bushveld Minerals Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.28. The company has a market cap of £75.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

