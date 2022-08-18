Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
