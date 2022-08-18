Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

