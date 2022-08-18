Buckle (BKE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect Buckle to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKE opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

