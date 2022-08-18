BTIG Research Trims iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Target Price to $6.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iCAD has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.
Shares of iCAD stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.08.
iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.
