Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,306.19

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,306.19 ($27.87) and traded as low as GBX 2,200 ($26.58). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,225 ($26.88), with a volume of 3,262 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,218.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,305.73. The stock has a market cap of £359.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,946.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw purchased 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,360 ($28.52) per share, with a total value of £19,824 ($23,953.60).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

