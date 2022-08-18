Brokers Set Expectations for Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sema4 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sema4’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sema4’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sema4 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,898,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sema4 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sema4 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sema4 by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sema4 by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $40,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,641.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $40,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,641.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,905 shares of company stock valued at $53,708 in the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

