Brokers Offer Predictions for Pardes Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a report released on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08).

Pardes Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

Shares of PRDS stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Pardes Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 97.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,175,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,000 shares during the period. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,571,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $15,252,000.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Featured Articles

