Brokers Offer Predictions for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

