Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Target Price at $3,233.33

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,233.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of WZZAF opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. Wizz Air has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $68.59.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

