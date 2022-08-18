Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.46.

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

