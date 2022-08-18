Brokerages Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target at $10.75

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Syncona Portfolio Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 645.7% in the first quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd now owns 21,997,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 120,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.01.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

