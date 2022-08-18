Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $132.20

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at $59,843,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

