Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $132.20

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.20.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at $59,843,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AMBA opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
