Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BHFAM stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

