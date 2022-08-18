Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,624.81 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,862,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,021.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $7,562.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $21,027.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65.10.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

