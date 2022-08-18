Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $72.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.