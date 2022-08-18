Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $72.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

