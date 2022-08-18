Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $147.20 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average of $145.16.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,976 shares of company stock worth $6,181,575. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.