Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Clorox

Clorox Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.31. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

