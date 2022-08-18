Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,944 shares of company stock worth $33,105,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.50.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $743.76 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $665.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

