Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,242 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after buying an additional 495,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after buying an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,783,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,033,000 after buying an additional 945,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,414,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

CNC opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

