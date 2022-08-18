Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $117.66 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

