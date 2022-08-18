Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
