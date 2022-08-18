Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

