Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 2,235 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.74. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

