Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 366,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.5 %

AMX stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

