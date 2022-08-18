Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in LENSAR were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, North Run Capital LP raised its position in LENSAR by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 949,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 107,987 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. LENSAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 63.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

