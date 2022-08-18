Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 928.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.89.

GTE opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $435.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

