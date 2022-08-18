Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.32% of National Bankshares worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $33.70 on Thursday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

National Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.