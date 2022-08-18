Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 9,159 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,842,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

