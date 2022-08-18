Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 273,985 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,004,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,985 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

