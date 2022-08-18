Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.