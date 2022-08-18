Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Borregaard ASA Price Performance
Shares of BRRDF stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Borregaard ASA has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.15.
About Borregaard ASA
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borregaard ASA (BRRDF)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.