Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

Shares of BRRDF stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Borregaard ASA has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

Get Borregaard ASA alerts:

About Borregaard ASA

(Get Rating)

Read More

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.