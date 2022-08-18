BMO Capital Markets Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$23.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$926.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.66. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$18.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,388,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,413,823.90. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,918 in the last 90 days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

