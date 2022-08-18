BMO Capital Markets Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $180.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TT opened at $166.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average is $144.53.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

