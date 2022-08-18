BMO Capital Markets Cuts MDA (OTC:MDALF) Price Target to C$10.00

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.

MDA Price Performance

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$6.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.39. MDA has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$12.55.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

