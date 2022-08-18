BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 45.94%.

BM Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:BMTX opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 million, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of BM Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BM Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Further Reading

