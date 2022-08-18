Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines traded as high as $63.69 and last traded at $63.69. 1,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 720,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.17.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,408 shares of company stock valued at $965,822 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

