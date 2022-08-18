Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BPMC. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.80.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,408 shares of company stock worth $965,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

