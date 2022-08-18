Bloom Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Bloom has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $11,788.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 323.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bloom coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,414.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004298 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00129498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00067945 BTC.

About Bloom

BLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.