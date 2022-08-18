BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

BLink (BLINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, BLink has traded 5% higher against the dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $371,991.79 and approximately $39.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00128885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069399 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

