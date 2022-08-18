Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CAO Amir Cohen Sells 4,000 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,034 shares in the company, valued at $383,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 0.2 %

BLDE stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,080. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after acquiring an additional 434,873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,977,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,927,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

