BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,096. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

