Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $179.51 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $11.19 or 0.00047978 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $179.51 million and approximately $163,921.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.