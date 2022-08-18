BitcoinZ Trading Up 3% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $23,374.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00321260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00123244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00080427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,489,178,639 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

