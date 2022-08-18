Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Hits $339.44 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.82 or 0.00118841 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $339.44 million and $24.87 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001689 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036838 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

