Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $23,294.91 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $445.51 billion and approximately $25.03 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00577195 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00257561 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023438 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003005 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,124,925 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
