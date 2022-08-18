Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $23,294.91 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $445.51 billion and approximately $25.03 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00577195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00257561 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023438 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,124,925 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

