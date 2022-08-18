Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $175.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

