Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Asset has a market cap of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Asset

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

